$83.76 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report sales of $83.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the highest is $86.82 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $39.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $302.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $691.70 million, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 251.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

