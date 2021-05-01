8,403 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

