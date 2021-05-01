8PAY Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $132,239.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.