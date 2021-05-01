AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,466,800.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

