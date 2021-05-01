Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

