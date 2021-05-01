Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

