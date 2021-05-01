Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $230.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $155.08 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.98. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.