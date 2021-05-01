ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 37.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

