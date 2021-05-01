AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

