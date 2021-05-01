Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $320.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a one year low of $177.69 and a one year high of $387.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

