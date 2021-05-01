Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.13 million.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $320.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.21. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $177.69 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.