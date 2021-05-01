AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report $3.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.17 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $43.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $81.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.96 million to $104.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 104,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,710. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

