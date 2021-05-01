Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 570064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,179,000.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

