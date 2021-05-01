Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 736,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

