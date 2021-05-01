Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accuray exited the fiscal third quarter on a mixed note. The company registered growth in Service and Product revenues in the period. Also, solid demand for the Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms steadily drives the top line. Gross orders rose in the quarter too. The company’s receipt of 510(k) FDA clearance for its ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System including regulatory clearance for the same in Japan is a positive as well. Further, the continued uptake of its latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact along with its latest generation of Cyberknife S7 system buoys optimism on the stock. Additionally, a strong liquidity position is impressive. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, contraction of both margins is a concern. “

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accuray will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

