Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit (NASDAQ:ACBAU)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

