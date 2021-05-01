AceD (ACED) Trading 14.1% Lower This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $373,061.46 and approximately $25,222.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

