Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

GOLF opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

