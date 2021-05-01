AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 696,679 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,609,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 317.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 567,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -484.25. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

