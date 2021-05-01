Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

