AdEx Network Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $156.58 million and $2.40 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00826218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 125,231,171 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,695 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

