Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,396. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.32.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

