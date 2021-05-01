Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of AAVVF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

