AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

