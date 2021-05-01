AE Wealth Management LLC Has $119.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $119,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.