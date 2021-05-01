AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2,565.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $57,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,778,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $72.77.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.