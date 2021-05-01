AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $284.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

