AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,090 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

