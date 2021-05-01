Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Short Interest Update

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AEB stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.19. 28,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

