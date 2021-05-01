aelf Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $250.20 million and $32.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070666 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00085857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.00862565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00096094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00048550 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

