Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19.

ANNSF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

