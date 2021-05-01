AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $63.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

AerCap stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 931,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. AerCap has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,483,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

