Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.70.

AERI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 403,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $803.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

