Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Truist

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price decreased by Truist from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 826.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.