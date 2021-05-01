AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

AGCO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.92. 1,032,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,397. AGCO has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

