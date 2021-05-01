AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.92. 1,032,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,397. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

