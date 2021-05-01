AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

AGCO stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

