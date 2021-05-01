Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.80. 638,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

