AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.