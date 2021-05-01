Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.08 ($23.63).

Aixtron stock opened at €17.77 ($20.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a 1 year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 54.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.12.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

