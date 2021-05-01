Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the March 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $21.39 on Friday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIXXF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

