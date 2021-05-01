Akash Network Hits Market Capitalization of $313.77 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00009692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $313.77 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00281314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $652.61 or 0.01128773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00736680 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.97 or 0.99969589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 133,931,097 coins and its circulating supply is 55,994,758 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

