Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$14.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.85. 873,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.78. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

