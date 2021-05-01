Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

ALEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 535,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,524. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

