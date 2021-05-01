Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

ALYA opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

