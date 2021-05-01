Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

