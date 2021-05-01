Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

