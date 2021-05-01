Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304 over the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

