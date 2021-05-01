Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.10 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $121.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

