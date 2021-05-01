Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Up 8.8% Following Strong Earnings

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $117.37. 11,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

